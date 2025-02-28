SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Police arrested a man after they say he flashed red and blue lights at another vehicle.
Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Blayden Rose, of Selbyville, on Feb. 27.
Police say on Feb. 26, around 8 p.m., a Laurel man was driving eastbound on Nine Foot Road, east of Laurel Road, when a white Dodge Magnum with Arizona registration pulled behind him and activated flashing red and blue lights. Police say as the victim began to pull over, the Dodge passed him and continued driving.
The victim reportedly watched the car pull into Royal Farms in Dagsboro and called 911 from a safe distance. The victim gave police the vehicle’s registration number and description, noting tinted windows and a front push bar. Shortly after, police say the driver of the Dodge pulled up next to the victim and verbally confronted him. The victim did not engage, and the suspect eventually fled the scene, according to police.
Troopers identified Blayden Rose as the suspect. On Feb. 27, troopers contacted Rose by phone, and he agreed to come to Troop 4 for questioning. When Rose arrived, troopers observed red LED lights positioned above the rear windshield of his vehicle.
Following the investigation, Rose was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.
- Impersonating a Police Officer (Felony)
- Harassment