SELBYVILLE, DE - The Selbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say attempted to commit fraud at a local bank.
According to Selbyville Police Wednesday, officers were called to the Bank of Ocean City in Selbyville on reports of a suspicious person attempting to commit fraud. Police say they then learned the suspect allegedly used false identification trying to fraudulently withdraw funds.
The suspect’s identity and age are currently unknown, and anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Selbyville Police Department at 302-436-5085.