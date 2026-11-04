SELBYVILLE, Del. - A local Sussex County restaurant came to the rescue of a hurt osprey!
Captain Mac's Fish House & Seafood Market posted on Facebook, saying they found an osprey hurt on the side of Route 54 Tuesday morning.
So, they contacted the Tri-State Bird Rescue, and they say the rescue safely captured him and transported the bird to their facility for rehab.
The restaurant added, "These birds need all the help they can get and we’re happy to do our part!"
They also said they were thinking of naming him Crabcake.