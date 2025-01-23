CAMDEN, DE- Senator Eric Buckson (R-South Dover) has sent President Donald Trump a letter requesting a pardon for John Hunn. Hunn, a Delaware abolitionist, helped thousands of enslaved people reach freedom but was left convicted as a felon.
John Hunn's life began and ended in Camden—he was born there in 1818 and laid to rest there in 1894. But the extraordinary story of what happened in between has many calling for history to be rewritten.
La Mar Gunn Sr., a local historian, says the story of John Hunn and his impact as an abolitionist in the First State should be remembered correctly.
"When I discovered it, I couldn't believe it. It's the greatest story of brotherhood—untold story of brotherhood in this country, in my opinion."
Hunn, a Quaker abolitionist, used his properties along the St. Jones River as safe havens for enslaved people traveling along the Underground Railroad.
While Hunn`s work on the Underground Railroad was illegal at the time, Gunn says this work helped thousands of enslaved people reach the North.
"He helped thousands of freedom seekers come through Delaware, which was a key part with John Hunn as a chief engineer along the Underground Railroad to help freedom seekers."
But in 1848, Hunn was convicted of federal crimes for aiding the enslaved. He was fined twice for $10,000 each and left nearly penniless.
The state told Hunn that his fines would have been dropped if he promised to stop helping enslaved people on the Underground Railroad—but he refused, knowing it meant losing everything he owned.
This bravery and dedication to helping enslaved people reach free states is why Senator Eric Buckson believes it's important to pardon Hunn.
"He's left with a legacy, not of abolition but as a convicted felon by the United States government. I just think it's time we write that wrong. And here's the important thing: we can."
Delaware's legislature sent two letters to former President Joe Biden during his term requesting a pardon for Hunn. When no action was taken, Buckson turned to President Trump for help.
Buckson, who sent Trump a letter asking for Hunn to be pardoned, says this wrong needs to be righted—not just for the sake of John Hunn's legacy but also for the sake of telling the correct version of history.
"We decided to move forward and request a pardon for President Trump. In the news lately, we've heard a lot about pardons, right or wrong. But I think this is one of those that's a right. And I think it's important to look back in our nation's history and our past."
Buckson confirmed that the letter to Trump was also sent to Delaware's federal delegation, including Representative Sarah McBride, Senator Chris Coons, and Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester.