LEWES, Del. - Delaware Senator Chris Coons was in a car crash in Lewes today, and he was briefly hospitalized at Beebe Hospital.
His office released a statement, saying a Delaware driver had a medical emergency while they were driving, and hit multiple cars, including the one Sen. Coons was a passenger in.
They said Coons was treated for minor injuries, released, and is expected to make a full recovery.
The senator posted on Facebook, saying "I'm deeply grateful to the first responders for their prompt and professional response, including the Lewes Police Department, Lewes and Rehoboth Fire Departments, and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, as well as the capable doctors and nurses at Beebe Hospital, where I received excellent care."
Senator Coons also said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.