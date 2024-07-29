ROXANA, DE — The Senior League World Series softball tournament has arrived in Sussex County, bringing top players from around the globe to Southern Delaware. The tournament features players from across The United States, but also from 4 international countries. The event kicks off Monday Night in Roxana, promising not only thrilling games but also significant local economic impact.
And it was a perfect day in Sussex County for some softball, and before the games began, organizers were hard at work putting the final touches on the diamond.
Volunteers meticulously hammered in the mound, painted the lines, and cut the grass to ensure everything was in top shape. It's a labor of love by volunteers is crucial to making sure the event runs smoothly.
“It’s a hospitality that Delaware offers; it’s not just a tourist place — it’s a home for most of us, and we try to provide them the best experiences Delaware has to offer,” said volunteer Roger Raney.
Providing the best of Delaware is the goal for organizers who spend all year planning this annual event. But the hospitality extends beyond the diamond, impacting local businesses positively.
“We have so many people that come in — and they want to come to these establishments, they want to go to the beach, they want to go to the malls, the outlets — it really benefits everybody,” Raney added.
Local businesses are excited about the influx of visitors. At On The Way Cafe, just down the road in Selbyville, staff say they’ve already served some of the softball stars and are eager for more customers.
“We love seeing the new faces and all of that — we love the traffic flow coming through, meeting new people and all of that — it’s an opportunity for our business to grow. We definitely want more events, for sure!” said Taylor Wilson from the cafe.
Event organizers say they are always looking for volunteers to help ensure the event and games run smoothly. The Senior League World Series will run until August 4th in Roxana.