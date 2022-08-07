WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection.
Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
Seefried was convicted in June for felony obstruction of an official proceeding among other charges.
He was seen parading a Confederate battle flag through the Capitol, among the very first people to breach the building during the riots.
Seefried's son Hunter was also convicted on a number of charges for his involvement. Hunter's sentencing has not been rescheduled and will still take place in September.