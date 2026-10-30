SERIOUS CRASH GENERIC

SALISBURY, Md.– Officials say a serious crash is impacting traffic on a portion of Route 50 this morning.

The two-vehicle crash reportedly happened on eastbound Route 50 between the Salisbury Bypass and Autumn Grove Court around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30.

MDOT's Interactive Map shows both eastbound traffic lanes and the westbound left lane off-ramp closed as of 8:15 a.m.

First responders are currently working to clear the scene, according to MDOT. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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