SALISBURY, Md.– Officials say a serious crash is impacting traffic on a portion of Route 50 this morning.
The two-vehicle crash reportedly happened on eastbound Route 50 between the Salisbury Bypass and Autumn Grove Court around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30.
MDOT's Interactive Map shows both eastbound traffic lanes and the westbound left lane off-ramp closed as of 8:15 a.m.
First responders are currently working to clear the scene, according to MDOT. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.