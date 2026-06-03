WHALEYVILLE, MD– A portion of US 50 was closed for multiple hours overnight following a serious crash.
Crews from the Berlin Fire Company and Showell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash on westbound US 50 west of Whaleyville Road at 9:24 p.m. on June 2, according to each department's run log.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced a road closure via Facebook at 9:46 p.m., asking drivers to avoid the area. The road reopened by 12:23 a.m. on June 3, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials say updates will be provided as information becomes available.