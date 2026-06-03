SERIOUS CRASH GENERIC

WHALEYVILLE, MD– A portion of US 50 was closed for multiple hours overnight following a serious crash.

Crews from the Berlin Fire Company and Showell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash on westbound US 50 west of Whaleyville Road at 9:24 p.m. on June 2, according to each department's run log.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced a road closure via Facebook at 9:46 p.m., asking drivers to avoid the area. The road reopened by 12:23 a.m. on June 3, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials say updates will be provided as information becomes available.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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