LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police on the scene of a serious crash Wednesday night. State Police tweeting out a traffic alert around 7 p.m. Police say the Lewes Georgetown Highway was closed at Arabian Acres Road. Motorists should seek alternative routes, according to police.
Serious Crash on Lewes Georgetown Highway
Chaz Gill
