EDEN, Md.- An accidental fire killed several pets on Christmas day in Eden.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire was spotted by a neighbor around 6 p.m. at a mobile home at 4061 Skylar Drive. It took 20 fire fighters from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
The fire marshal says two dogs and three cats were killed as a result of the fire. No word on any other deaths or injuries.
The fire did about $40,000 in damage to the home, and $1,000 in damage to the contents.
The fire was ruled an accident as a result of an electrical receptacle failing.
The displaced occupants are being assisted by family and friends.