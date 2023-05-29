DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Harrington man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a four wheeler from the Dewey Beach Patrol overnight Saturday.
Police say they saw a yellow four wheeler (ATV) going against traffic southbound on Coastal Highway in the Northbound lane around 2:30 a.m. The ATV, which did not have headlights, made a left onto Saulsbury Avenue and went toward the beach.
One officer found the driver going south on Dewey Beach then the ATV went onto the Dagsworthy Avenue dune crossing. The officer attempted to stop the man who was later identified as, Michael Sabino, 27. Sabino tried to elude the officer, rapidly accelerating the ATV, dragging the officer several feet causing a minor injury. Sabino proceeded westbound, at a high rate of speed on Dagsworthy Avenue towards Coastal Highway.
He abandoned the ATV behind a commercial building.
Several officers in the area found Sabino again where he resisted arrest. During the altercation two other police officers were injured. One of the officers was transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was treated for a hand injury. Sabino was also transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
An investigation revealed that Sabino had burglarized the Dewey Beach Patrol Headquarters and removed the ATV from a secured, locked area.
Sabino was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department, where he was charged with several felonies and numerous misdemeanor and motor vehicle violations. Sabino was arraigned and released on a $25,050. Unsecured bond.
Charges:
- Two counts Assault 2nd Degree
- Two counts Endangering the Welfare
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Three counts Burglary 3rd Degree
- Theft over $1500.00
- Three counts Criminal Mischief under $1500.00
- Operate an “Off the Highway Vehicle Under the Influence”
- Numerous Traffic Offenses