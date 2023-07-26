RIDGELY, Md. - Yesterday's severe thunderstorm hit Caroline County hard.
There was some light damage to the Town of Ridgely from Tuesday afternoon's storm. Pictured above, a roof was ripped off and trees were on top of fences. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ says it was caused by straight line winds. But, the storm didn't scare anyone away. Ridgely's public works and neighbors were out Wednesday morning to pick up the pieces.
One by one, trees that were blocking the road were turned into clippings by the Public Works team. The employees tell us they've never seen so much damage.
"We've just been coming through picking up everyone's storm damage and cleaning everything up. The whole town got hit pretty hard so it's kind of a mess," says Brandon Samuel. He added that they filled their truck three times.
For some out-of-town homeowners, their heroes came from just down the street.
Rand Lindgren and 4 others cut down a tree that fell onto his neighbors garage. He says, "Our neighbor had a bunch of big branches come down and some of the large trees in his yard. It caused a lot of damage so after everything passed over, myself and a bunch of the neighbors brought our chainsaws over and started getting it cleaned up."
Donna Kramer, a new homeowner, says she'll be taking precautionary measures with the other trees in her yard.
"Cut them all down. Get rid of them all and do whatever we have to do. We'll find out I guess from whoever knows what to do to prevent this from happening again."