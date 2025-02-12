OCEAN PINES, MD - The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has issued an emergency closure for shellfish harvesting in Worcester County’s Manklin Creek due to a sewage spill, according to the Assateague Coastal Trust.
The Assateague Coastkeeper says MDE issued the closure following a sewage spill on February 7. The closure impacts parts of the Isle of Wight Bay and Sinepuxent bay as well.
Worcester County officials say public works crews repaired a 10-inch sewer main break near the corner of Ocean Parkway and Cathelll Road in Ocean Pines. They say the break caused about 1,200 gallons of sewage to leak into a nearby marsh, which drains into Manklin Creek.
The closure is in effect until March 1, 2025. A map of the closure and nearby safety zones can be found on MDE’s website here.
We are told that there are no oyster bed leases in the Manklin. Anyone who may have oyster floats or cages is strongly cautioned to not eat any shellfish from that body of water for the next 21 days, according to county leaders.
“Assateague Coastal Trust will closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” Assateague Coastkeeper Taylor Swanson said. “Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out or contact MDE.”
The Ocean Pines Association says they are working closely with state and local authorities to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.