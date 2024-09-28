SALISBURY, MD - Community members across Wicomico County attended the 3rd annual Shatter the Stigma Walk at Wor-Wic Community College on Saturday morning.
The 3rd annual 'Shatter the Stigma Walk' was held from 9:30am to 11:30am on Saturday morning at Wor-Wic Community College's campus.
The free 1-mile walk and event, organized by Wicomico Goes Purple, Wor-Wic Community College, Walk Wicomico and the Wicomico County Health Department encourages people to start conversations and shatter the stigma surrounding addiction.
Wicomico County Opioid Coordinator, Christina Bowie-Simpson says the event strives to start the conversation in communities, so those struggling with addiction can seek help. She adds that events like Shatter the Stigma Walk are important to "start the harder conversations, especially with children".
Penny Walters, a Mental Health Counselor at Wor-Wic Community College, adds to that sentiment saying, "this is a wonderful event for not only the people that are in recovery but the families of people that are struggling with addiction to come and see that there is a very large support network out there and people really are working towards shattering the stigma of addiction."
In addition to resources and information, the event included activities for families and children. Community members could participate in face-painting, dancing, meeting a therapy pony, games, and giveaways.
A free Naloxone training was also provided. Naloxone is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.
Bowie-Simpson says, "Stigma keeps people from seeking assistance" and that she hopes those who participated in the event can take away information, resources, and share information with community members that may not have been at the event.