QUANTICO, Md.- An accidental shed fire caused thousands of dollars in damage late Thursday night in Wicomico County.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire started just before midnight at a wood-framed shed at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. The owner, Russell Johnson, found the fire inside of his shed.
It took five firefighters from the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department about five minutes to get the fire under control, the fire marshal says.
No injuries were reported.
The fire did about $1,000 in damage to the building, and $3,000 to the contents.
According to the fire marshal, the fire was caused by an "unspecified electrical event at the electrical service panel."