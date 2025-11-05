WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- A decision has been made to put a proposed 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the backburner. A memo sent out by Maryland's Attorney General Anthony Brown is what ultimately led to the decision.
The proposed agreement was set up in a way where Wicomico County sheriff's deputies would have, essentially, worked as correctional officers at the county detention center to carry out 287(g) responsibilities.
Brown's memo, sent out on October 15th, states that, that, is not allowed, and if it were to happen, the county could open itself up to legal action.
"We don't need lawsuits. We don't need things like that. So law enforcement will not be involved in anything with 287(g) per that memo," said Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano.
This has been a polarizing topic since July. The idea of Wicomico County entering into a partnership with ICE has evoked plenty of emotion. That's why on Wednesday, on the heels of a county decision to put the agreement on hold, there were two sides who felt two different ways.
"When the people come together great things happen, and at the end of the day, all of you elected officials are accountable to the citizens of this county," said Monica Brooks, President of the Wicomico County NAACP.
"I think it's a loss for the American people, quite frankly, I really do," said Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis.
Giordano said public pushback has nothing to do with the decision. She said the county is stepping away, for the time being, solely because of Brown's memo.
"All we're trying to do is protect the public and right now I think the sheriff's hands and law enforcement's hands are being tied, my hands are being tied in order to do that," said Giordano.
Also disappointed by the decision is Wicomico County Council President John Cannon, but he feels this was the right call to make.
"Well, if you have the sheriff that says that he's not moving forward with the program, if you're legal council says that they don't think we should move forward with the program, then that's the advice that we have to take," said Cannon.
Despite Tuesday night's setback, Lewis said he's still pursuing other options. He said he's willing to pursue legal action against the state, if necessary.
In the meantime, people can expect talks surrounding the proposed 287(g) agreement to calm down. Giordano said the county likely won't move forward with any decision until after the upcoming legislative session wraps up.