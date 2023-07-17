MELFA, Va.-A shooting in Accomack County has left one man injured.
On Saturday just before 11:30 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff's Office says it got a report of a possible gunshot victim in the 29000 block of Lankford Highway in Melfa. Deputies say they found a 28 year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.