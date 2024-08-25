FELTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Kent County Saturday night.
On August 24th, at approximately 11:10pm, Delaware State Police Troopers responded to a house on the 10000 block of South DuPont Highway in Felton, Delaware for the report of a shooting.
DSP learned that an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of shots that hit an occupied house. There was one person inside the home when the shots were fired. They were not injured, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 698-8443.