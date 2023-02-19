SEAFORD, Del. - Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot at a party.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 19 around 3:37 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting on the 26000 block of Sussex Highway. Troopers secured the scene and learned that an 18-year-old man from Seaford was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in the leg at a house party. Troopers say the wound was non-life-threatening.
Detectives assumed the investigation and located multiple shell casings on the property. No suspect has been identified and the circumstances and motive around the shooting remain under investigation.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective P. Haley by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.