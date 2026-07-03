SALISBURY, MD - Parking lots throughout Wicomico County were crowded Friday as people got a head start on holiday weekend preparations despite temperatures in the 100s.
Shoppers took to grocery stores for Independence Day barbecue essentials like hot dogs, hamburgers and water.
"Definitely take tons of water and Gatorade, sunscreen, everything, because just standing here, it just sucks it out of you,” shopper Megan Short said.
Others tell WBOC they will not be staying inside or altering their Fourth of July plans because of the heat.
"We've had some hot days in the sun, you know, but it's American tradition and it's got to be done,” David Walker said.
Seafood markets were busy, as people stocked up on crabs ahead of the holiday. Many opted to have them pre-steamed.
"They're doing all the cooking for us so we don't have to do any cooking at home,” Rebecca Rossbach. “Going to be enjoying that on our screened porch, so we don't have to worry about too much of the sun.”
If you are celebrating America’s 250th anniversary outside, it is important to stay hydrated, keep an eye out for signs of heat-related illness, and take breaks in air-conditioned spaces if possible.