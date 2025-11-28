SALISBURY, Md. - Shoppers took to the Centre at Salisbury to try and find the best Black Friday deals. By mid-morning, community members were still waiting in lines to access their favorite stores.
Donie Hitchens spent the day at the mall with her granddaughter. She said she had to make multiple trips to her car because she bought so much for her grandkids.
"I don't do none of that stuff online. I do it all," said Hitchens. "If I can't buy it myself. And I’m not able to buy it myself, I don't need it."
Veronica Adams was shopping on Friday with her husband and one of their children. She told WBOC that she hasn't shopped on Black Friday for a while, but decided to give it another shot this year.
"We've got, you know, five kids together between us. So trying to save as much as we can while we're shopping for the holidays," said Adams.
With online shopping and home delivery options rising, some shoppers noticed a decline in shoppers out and about.
"It really wasn't that busy. It's still not as crazy," said Catherine Sileo. "I used to be like elbow to elbow. It's not like that anymore. It's still a great time."
The Centre at Salisbury opened up four hours early at 7 a.m. for Black Friday and is set to stay open until 9 p.m..