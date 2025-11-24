Holiday Shopping Graphic

Courtesy MGN

 MGN

DELMARVA– Stores across the peninsula are preparing to welcome deal-seekers on Black Friday Nov. 28.

Multiple shopping centers will open early, though individual store hours may vary.

The following malls have announced extended holiday hours:

  • Dover Mall will open four hours early at 6 a.m.
  • Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach will open four hours early at 6 a.m.
  • Tanger Outlets in Ocean City will open three hours early at 7 a.m.
  • Centre at Salisbury will open four hours early at 7 a.m.
  • Queenstown Premium Outlets will open two hours early at 8 a.m.

Shoppers can also expect more flexibility at major retailers Friday, with stores like Target, Best Buy, Kohl's and TJX planning to open nationwide locations early, according to each company's website. 

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you