DELMARVA– Stores across the peninsula are preparing to welcome deal-seekers on Black Friday Nov. 28.
Multiple shopping centers will open early, though individual store hours may vary.
The following malls have announced extended holiday hours:
- Dover Mall will open four hours early at 6 a.m.
- Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach will open four hours early at 6 a.m.
- Tanger Outlets in Ocean City will open three hours early at 7 a.m.
- Centre at Salisbury will open four hours early at 7 a.m.
- Queenstown Premium Outlets will open two hours early at 8 a.m.
Shoppers can also expect more flexibility at major retailers Friday, with stores like Target, Best Buy, Kohl's and TJX planning to open nationwide locations early, according to each company's website.