Looking for something to do Saturday to beat the heat, Delmarva? How about a family-friendly, free event that celebrates what makes our peninsula truly special?
Draper Media's Shore Living Expo is back for 2025! Mingle with various local vendors from across the Peninsula, meet your favorite talent from Draper Media stations including WBOC, and discover everything Delmarva has to offer, from home to health, lifestyle to local flavor, that makes coastal life shine.
Join us on Saturday, Sept. 6 for this year's Shore Living Expo. Doors open at 10 a.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury and the event goes until 4 p.m., so you have plenty of time to stop by and celebrate health, wealth, home, and all that makes Delmarva the perfect place to live.
Hope to see you there!