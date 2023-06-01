Cambridge, Md. - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the completion of shoreline construction at Hurst Creek.
The Department says almost 1,200 feet of living shoreline was completed at the mouth of the creek along the Choptank River.
“Resilient shorelines are essential to adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change for future generations,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “This project also highlights the beneficial use of dredged material, which creates economic opportunities, helps clean the water and increases habitat for our most important species.”
The restoration was one of 24 Resiliency through Restoration Initiative pilot projects, initiated by the Department in September of 2017 to combat flooding, erosion, and sea level rise.
The living shoreline is comprised of a combination of marsh grasses, sand, and stones to increase protection to the nearby community of Bonnie Brook in Cambridge. According to the Department, an estimated $500,000 was saved in restoration costs by using clean, sandy dredged material from the adjacent channel of the creek.
“The restoration on the shoreline will preserve the existing land, make the land more resilient to changes in weather and provide protection for the community against sea level rise,” said Dorchester County Director of Planning and Zoning Susan Webb.