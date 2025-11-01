SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Virgil Wilson post in Seaford.
Police say they were sent to the post on 9767 Middleford Road, where they discovered that an event had ended and a fight started in the parking lot.
They say moments after the fight, multiple gun shots were heard in the area. No injuries were reported yet as a result of this incident.
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact (302) 752-3864.