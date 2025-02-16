FELTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred in Kent County on Saturday.
On Saturday, February 15th, at approximately 1:53pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police responded to the 100 block of Crowberry Drive in Felton for a complaint about damage to a home.
When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they discovered that the victim's home had been hit by two bullets, causing interior damage. No one was inside the home or injured during the time of the incident, according to DSP.
An initial investigation indicated that the gunfire may have occurred on the night of Friday, February 14th.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information regarding it is urged to contact DSP at 302-698-8426.