SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday.
The Seaford Police Department posted on their official Facebook page around 11:15am on Saturday, August 9th, that they were investigating a shots-fired incident.
Police say the incident happened in the area of Chandler Street and Kimborough Court. Police say there is "no indication at this time that anyone was injured."
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Seaford Police's Det. Levis at 302-629-6645.