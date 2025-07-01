SNOW HILL, MD - A shots-fired incident is under investigation in Worcester County.
The Snow Hill Police Department says the shots-fired incident occurred sometime between June 28th and July 1st at the GreenBriar Court Apartments in Snow Hill, Maryland.
Officers from Snow Hill responded to the locations after receiving a call from the management at the apartment complex about bullet holes in the office and substation. SHPD says "officers recovered projectiles from the scene, and at this time, no one was struck or injured."
Anyone with information or anyone who may have surveillance video is urge to contact Snow Hill Police Department at 410-632-2444 or at brown@snowhillmd.com.