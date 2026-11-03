SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after multiple shots struck an occupied home in Georgetown Sunday evening.

Troopers say they responded to Hunting Club Road just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 on reports of a shooting. According to investigators, unknown suspects fired multiple shots into the home. Luckily, no one was injured.

Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (302) 752-3813. Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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