GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after multiple shots struck an occupied home in Georgetown Sunday evening.
Troopers say they responded to Hunting Club Road just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 on reports of a shooting. According to investigators, unknown suspects fired multiple shots into the home. Luckily, no one was injured.
Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (302) 752-3813. Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.