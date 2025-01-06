DOVER, DE- Heavy snowfall across Kent County today had many neighbors braving the weather in an effort to stay ahead of the snow, clearing driveways with shovels before the storm could take full hold.
Jen Rick, a Dover resident, was among those who got an early start on clearing her driveway with her family. While the shoveling kept them busy, she said it wasn’t all work for her.
"I don't have to go to work, and I am thankful I didn't have to drive down Route One in this weather, so that was a big relief. And I get to be home and enjoy it with my family, so that's always a win."
Meanwhile, neighbors like Alex Farr are focused on staying ahead of the storm to avoid getting stuck later.
"Just staying home and keeping up with the shoveling. Luckily, we got off because of the base closure, so I was just trying to make sure to stay in, stay safe, and plenty of food in there."
Others, like Rogelio Maldonado, are simply enjoying the rare sight of snow in Delaware—a sight he says he hasn't seen in many years.
"Well, it's been a long time since we've had anything like this. And right now, we had to take advantage. I love it. I love it."
The winter wonderland across Kent County has prompted neighbors to balance staying ahead of the storm with enjoying the beauty of this rare snowfall.