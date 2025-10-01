ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – The federal government shutdown has forced changes at Assateague Island National Seashore, but visitors are still finding ways to enjoy the park.
According to the National Park Service, beaches, trails and the campground at Assateague remain open during the shutdown. However, visitor centers are closed and staffing has been scaled back. That has left fewer rangers on duty and reduced services such as maintenance, patrols and educational programs.
For some, the changes are noticeable. Lisa Robinson, who visits Assateague whenever she is in Ocean City, said she could tell the visitor center was short staffed.
“There would usually be three or four ladies in the visitor center, and there’s one,” Robinson said. “I’ll miss the park rangers in the park. They give you a lot of information about the horses, the names, their personalities, the groups that they’re with.”
Other visitors expressed concern for the rangers themselves, as well as for the long-term impact of reduced oversight on the island’s famous wild horses.
“I think they all should be able to keep their jobs and we need them,” Vanessa Johnson said while visiting with her husband, Tyrone. “It’s very important as they’re out here overseeing the animals and humans.”
Local visitors are also keeping an eye on how the shutdown will affect day-to-day park operations. Chris Klump, who lives nearby, said he came to Assateague to see how the closure would play out.
“It is a beautiful park and I know I’ve gotten a lot out of it over the years, and I’m sure a lot of other people have also,” Klump said.
While the beaches remain accessible, park officials warn that limited staffing means reduced trash pickup and no ranger-led programming. Many rangers are furloughed until Congress resolves the budget impasse. That has raised questions about safety, conservation and the long-term care of the island’s ecosystem.
Despite the challenges, many visitors say they are grateful the park is not fully closed. Families from out of state continue to come for the wild horses and the shoreline, even as the shutdown stretches on.
For now, Assateague remains partially open, balancing continued public access with fewer resources and services until federal funding is restored.