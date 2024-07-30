WORCESTER CO., MD, - The Lower Eastern Shore Group of the Sierra Club is looking for support for a proposed "Bottle Bill" in the state of Maryland.
The group asked the Berlin Council for support of the bill at their meeting on Monday, July 22nd.
The proposed bill would add a 10 to 15 cent deposit on all recyclable beverages, and consumers would be able to earn that money back by recycling the bottle.
Cindy Dillon, the zero waste chair of the chapter, says that the bill would improve the environmental health of the state.
"Probably the most important thing is it's gonna decrease litter," Dillon said. "If something costs money, and then you return it and get some money back, that's an incentive."
Dillon says that the bill could possibly raise Maryland's recycling rate from 23 percent to 90 percent, when compared to states with similar bills.
The proposed bill would also make reverse vending machines, which are locations that people can drop off their bottles to get their money back, more readily accessible
Dillon says the problem is not just state wide. She says that Berlin is heavily affected by plastic waste.
"This is a problem locally, a huge problem," Dillon said. "And we can do something about it. And we can do something about it without it hurting us."
However, when WBOC asked community members in Berlin their thoughts on the idea, they gave us mixed responses.
"No. Why would you raise more prices?" Berlin resident Robert Hudson said.
"I think it's a great move. I think it's progressive, looking toward the future," another Berlin resident, Susan Baker said.
A similar bill was introduced in the previous legislative session, but did not garner much support. The Sierra Club a similar bill to be introduced in Annapolis in January.
The group hopes to generate support from the lower Eastern Shore communities before the next session.
Those interested in learning more can visit the Sierra Club's Lower Eastern Shore Group's website.