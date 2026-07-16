Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Ground Level Ozone...until midnight EDT Thursday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/