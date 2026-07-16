SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Skate Park will be undergoing repairs by The City of Salisbury’s Field Operations Department.
Work is set to begin Thursday, July 23, 2026 to improve the parks’ safety and maintenance, according to city officials
The city says the skate park will be closed on Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24 to allow time for concrete repairs.
A reopening date is currently scheduled for Saturday, July 25, with weather and concrete setting conditions permitting.
For more information on the repairs, contact the City of Salisbury Field Operations Department at 410-548-3177.