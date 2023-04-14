DOVER, Del.- The skateboarding community in Delaware was disappointed to learn that plans for a new skatepark in Dover have been delayed until fiscal year 2025.
Delaware skaters live and breathe for flips, tricks, and everything in between, but the Dover Parks and Recreation Department has decided to prioritize other projects such as a spray pad and an accessible playground due to budget constraints stemming from inflation.
Dover Parks and Rec. Director, Robin Eaton, said it was a disheartening decision but had to be done, stating, "Unfortunately, the skate park was where the funds had to come from."
Many Dover skaters often travel up to the skatepark in Smyrna. However, many say it's in dire need of upgrades and they're itching for a newer and better place to shred.
Dennis Bloomell has been an advocate for a skatepark in Dover since 2009 and after years of facing roadblocks, the city finally approved the idea in 2019.
He says he doesn't want to wait any longer.
"All of us get a bad reputation because of the fact that we will go out and we'll seek out places like stair sets, rails on buildings, and we'll go skate there. Why? Most of the time it's because we don't have a safe place to go to practice our craft," he said.
Bloomell also believes a skatepark in Dover would help with efforts to revitalize the city.
"Skateboarders love small businesses. You bring a skatepark to Dover, you're gonna see small businesses get a lot of business, a lot more revenue coming in, and the city's going to continue to grow."
Construction on the skatepark was originally supposed to begin in spring of 2024, now it would likely begin that summer instead.
"Right now we are sitting in April 2023 and you're thinking 2025 that's two years from now," said Eaton. "I'm talking fiscal year because that's what I have to refer to in those documents and that timeline is probably only going to be stalled for 5-6 months."
FY25 begins July 1, 2024.
According to Eaton, the department is actively exploring alternative options for the skaters in the meantime, including the possibility of designating an existing city property.
Additionally, they intend to use this time to secure more funding which could potentially come from Delaware's Department of Natural Resources.
This would add to funding already secured by the Tony Hawk Foundation.
Despite the delay, other skaters continue to hold out hope.
Greg from Smyrna, who's been skating for more than 10 years, said, "Dover is right down the street, and on top of that, it would be a brand new park. All the homies would be there, and there would just be more love."
While the delay is disappointing for many, Eaton assures the plan has not been entirely set off track.