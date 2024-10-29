WICOMICO CO., MD - A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Hebron. This comes one week after a skunk tested positive for rabies in Salisbury.
The Wicomico County Health Department say that a skunk tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. The animal was in the area of Quantico and Quantico Creek Road in Hebron, Maryland.
The Health Department is reminding all residents to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid contact with stray or wild animals. Rabies is "a viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted from animal or from animal to human by biting and/or scratching". If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal.
The following tips are provided by the Wicomico County Health Department to keep yourself and your pets safe:
Keep pets confined
Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
Secure outside garbage lids