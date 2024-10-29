Skunk
Anne Arundel County Department of Public Health

WICOMICO CO., MD - A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Hebron. This comes one week after a skunk tested positive for rabies in Salisbury. 

The Wicomico County Health Department say that a skunk tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. The animal was in the area of Quantico and Quantico Creek Road in Hebron, Maryland. 

The Health Department is reminding all residents to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid contact with stray or wild animals. Rabies is "a viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted from animal or from animal to human by biting and/or scratching". If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal. 

The following tips are provided by the Wicomico County Health Department to keep yourself and your pets safe: 

  • Keep pets confined

  • Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals

  • Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone

  • Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.  

  • Avoid feeding or watering pets outside  

  • Secure outside garbage lids

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you