SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- The Town of Slaughter Beach and the City of Milford are planning to create a safer path for pedestrians and bicyclists between the two towns.
Town officials hosted visitors from Main Street America (MSA) in January to discuss the plan. In April 2023, Milford and Slaughter Beach were awarded a grant through the University of Delaware's Grant Assistance Program and the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin planning the project.
Safety is the greatest concern pushing town leaders to pursue the project. Tom Draper, the late owner of WBOC, passed as the result of a bicycle/car accident near Slaughter Beach.
"What happened to Mr. Draper was really a horrible tragedy," says Slaughter Beach Mayor Bob Wood. "I don't want anybody to get into that ever, and he wouldn't either."
Plans for the eight-mile path have already gained support from bicyclists in the state.
"It's building the infrastructure so people can get on a bike without being afraid," says James Wilson of Bike Delaware, Inc.
Officials also hope the passage will make each town's attractions more accessible to residents and visitors.
"Residents of Milford can go see the scenic, nature of Slaughter Beach, and the residents of Slaughter Beach can come to Milford and have access to our commerce, healthcare, and downtown," says Sara Bluhm, the Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford.
Plans for the Milford/Slaughter Beach project are still in the preliminary stages. Town leaders say a feasibility study will need to be carried out to calculate a cost for the project. There is currently no timeline available for the project's completion.