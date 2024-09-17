SALISBURY, MD- As the Maryland Folk Festival nears, several streets in downtown Salisbury are set to temporarily close.
The folk fest is set for Friday, Sept. 20th, through Sunday, Sept. 22nd.
City officials say free parking will be available throughout the festival in the downtown parking garage. Signs and detours will be in place to ensure smooth traffic flow.
A list of the upcoming road closures are below:
- N. Division (Rt. 50 to Main) Close: 9/18 7 a.m. — Opens: 9/25 8 a.m.
- Church St. (St. Peter to Division) Close: 9/18 6 p.m. — Open: 9/24 8 a.m.
- St. Peter (Main to Church) Close: 9/18 6 p.m. — Open: 9/23 8 a.m.
- E. Main (Division to Court) Close: 9/17 7 a.m. — Open: 9/25 8 a.m.
- One Plaza East Lot Entry | Close: 9/19 6 p.m. — Open: 9/23 8 a.m.
- W. Main (Market to Division) Close: 9/18 6 p.m. — Open: 9/24 8 a.m.
- Division (Market to Main) Close: 9/19 6 p.m. — 9/23 8 a.m.
- Lot 15 - East | Close: 9/20 8 a.m. — Open: 9/23 8 a.m.
- Lot 1 - East | Close: 9/19 6 p.m. — Open: 9/24 8 a.m.
- Lot 16 | Close: 9/12 8 a.m. — Open: 9/26 8 a.m.
- Circle Ave (Division to Garage Entry) Close: 9/19 6 p.m. — Open: 9/23 8 a.m.
- Salisbury Headquarters Lot | Close: 9/19 8 p.m. — Open: 9/24 8 a.m.
- E. Market (Behind SBY HQ - Division to Circle) Close: 9/20 8 a.m. — Open 9/24 8 a.m.
- Circle Ave (Market to Division) Close: 9/17 7 a.m. — Open: 9/25 8 a.m.