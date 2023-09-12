Smear Campaign Flyers Directed Towards Easton's Former Mayor Bob Willey

EASTON, Md. - Easton voters say smear campaign flyers have filled up their mailboxes.
Voters received four different flyers. They say they slammed the former mayor and council president candidate Bob Willey. This all was leading up to the town of Easton's Council President election, on Tuesday.
The messages referred to a dirty diaper that called for a change and mugshot-looking pictures. But those messages were pasted on every flyer.
Bob Willey says, "They are talking about the way we pay our insurance and the way we pay our salaries. They even have a question in there about the fact that we were mishandling the pension funds." He added that that piece wasn't the worst of it. The flyers mentioned his family and he says that drew the line. He says, "Just recently they brought my wife into it on a couple of the flyers and that's uncalled for. We don't need that in a small town. We don't do things that way. I don't think anybody appreciates that."
The flyers were paid for by Scott R. Wagner, a former Pennsylvania State Senator.
Candidates in today's council president election say it's not how the town does business.
Council president candidate, Al Silverstein says, "There's no place in town elections and politics for that kind of rhetoric to go after people like that."
Candidate Frank Gunsallus says, "I'm highly offended at the tactic used against him."
Ward 1 Councilwoman Maureen Curry wrote in a text, "I strongly condemn those mailings by Scott Wagner. The vitriol that we see in national politics has no business here in Easton. If there is a problem; we will figure it out as adults."
Voters can agree with the candidate's words.
"I'm really appalled. It's an inappropriate way of influencing the voter," says Manfred Dicks.
Alex McCoy says, "I generally don't respond well to any negative ads. I thought they were in poor taste."
Willey says he is fed up with it all. "I don't know him [Scott Wagner]. If he was here... I wouldn't know him. I've never met him, and I don't want to meet him. I've had just enough of it," says Willey.