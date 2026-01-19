SMITH ISLAND, M.d. - The Naval Air Station Patuxent River is warning Smith Island area residents of a inshore weapons separation testing event tomorrow, Jan 20.
Officials say the test flight has the potential to generate a sonic boom that could be both heard and felt throughout the surrounding communities.
The station says to call 1-866-819-9028 for more information.
NAS Patuxent River is the Navy’s headquarters for the research, development, test and evaluation of all Navy aircraft, aircraft components and related systems needed to carry out military missions.