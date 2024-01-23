OCEAN PINES, MD - Sewer system smoke testing is slated to take place in Ocean Pines later this month.
Worcester County Public Works Water and Wastewater (WWW) Division says they will be conducting tests involving opening and entering manholes to locate breaks and weaknesses in the sewer systems January 29th - February 2nd.
The WWW says they will be utilizing a non-toxic smoke to detect where the water enters the systems. Worcester County officials state that although the smoke is visible and has an unpleasant odor, the substance “leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plant or animal life,” WWW says.
Due to homes and buildings having their plumbing connected to the sewer systems, some smoke may enter the through the following, according to the WWW:
-Vents connected to a building's sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.
- Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.
-Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.
Officials also mention that smoke leakage in facilities may be a sign of sewer gas, and could be potentially dangerous. If this occurs, contact a smoke testing crew member in your area or WWW at 410-641-5251.