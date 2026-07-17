DOVER, Del. - Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to blanket Kent County on Friday, prompting emergency officials to urge residents to stay indoors and changing routines for people, pets and workers who spend much of their day outside.
The haze created poor air quality across the region, leading many to rethink how they went about their day.
Kent County Emergency Management Specialist Matthew Sachs said officials were encouraging residents to limit their time outdoors as air quality reached unhealthy levels.
"As of right now, we are at a Code Red level air quality," Sachs said. "We are recommending residents stay indoors, limit outside activity. Those with upper respiratory issues, as well as the older population, should especially limit their outdoor activities today."
The smoky conditions also affected county operations. Sachs said some trainings that would normally take place outside were moved indoors to reduce exposure for personnel.
While many people could avoid the smoke by staying inside, others had little choice but to continue working outdoors.
At Coastal Car Wash in Dover, employees worked through one of their busiest days of the week despite the hazy conditions. Workers said Fridays and Saturdays are busy regardless of the weather, so they focused on taking precautions by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks when possible and watching out for one another.
On local farms, growers also adjusted their schedules.
Rather than spending long hours outside during the day, some farmers said they worked later into the evening Thursday and planned ahead so they could minimize their time outdoors Friday while the smoke lingered over the area.
The poor air quality wasn't just impacting people.
At the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Dover, staff shortened walks and outdoor playtime for the animals, particularly those considered most vulnerable, including puppies, kittens, senior pets and breeds with shortened snouts that can have more difficulty breathing.
"We're limiting that outdoor exposure just like people should be doing," said Sara Smith with the Brandywine Valley SPCA. "Limiting those walks, limiting any strenuous activity, keeping an eye on our most at-risk pets like puppies and kittens and the senior dogs and senior kitties."
To help make up for the reduced outdoor time, shelter staff turned to indoor enrichment activities.
"They'll get extra enrichment, maybe like a frozen treat for them to work on in their kennels, or for the cats they'll get a little extra playtime," Smith said. "[The staff and volunteers] are just doing things a little differently so we can make sure the pets are still getting the enrichment they need while keeping them safe, too."
Smith encouraged pet owners to take the same precautions at home by limiting time outside and bringing pets indoors whenever possible until air quality improves.
Emergency officials echoed that advice for residents, saying anyone who must be outdoors should avoid strenuous activity when possible, stay hydrated and continue monitoring air quality conditions, which can change throughout the day.
Across Kent County, whether it was emergency responders, farmers, animal shelter staff or outdoor workers, one message remained the same: adapt to the conditions and limit time outside until the smoky skies clear.