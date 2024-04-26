KENT COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Police arrested a Smyrna man on Thursday for aggravated menacing and other charges.
On Thursday, April 25, Delaware State Police troopers responded to an aggravated menacing report on Arthursville Road near Main Street in Hartly, Delaware.
Troopers learned that two men were leaving a construction site and driving northbound on Arthursville Road. A blue car was driving southbound in the northbound lane and stopped in front of the vehicle.
The driver of the blue vehicle was identified as 35-year-old Dennis Piasio of Smyrna, Delaware. Piasio, who DSP say the two men know, got out and opened the victim's driver side door. Authorities say that Piasio "pushed the driver against the seat, grabbed the passenger and pointed a gun at him". The driver was able to push Piasio away from the car and leave the area.
DSP say the victims were not injured.
Dennis Piasio turned himself in and was charged with the crimes listed. He was released after posting a $74,000 secured bond.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Aggravated Menacing
- Reckless Endangering