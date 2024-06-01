DEWEY BEACH, DE - A Smyrna man was arrested for firearm and other charges on Saturday morning in Sussex County.
The Dewey Beach Police Department report that on Saturday, June 1st, an officer observed a black Buick Sedan traveling south on Coastal Highway without headlights. The officer initiated a traffic stop upon making a U-turn at the intersection of Saulsbury Street.
DBPD say that the vehicle eventually stopped on Dagsworthy Street upon activation of the officer's overhead emergency lights and siren.
Officers identified the driver as 31-year-old Darren Jeffcoat of Smyrna, Delaware. Jeffcoat did not posses a driver's license, but Dewey Beach Police said he did produced a Delaware ID card. A further investigation revealed three outstanding warrants for traffic violations.
Police say a "Taurus Security 9mm firearm, with a fully loaded magazine and one round chambered was recovered from the rear floor of the vehicle". According to Dewey Beach Police, Jeffcoat was determined to be prohibited from possessing a firearm. Additionally, a small suspected amount of marijuana was found in a bag inside the vehicle.
Darren Jeffcoat was transported to the Dewey Beach Police Department, where a blood sample was obtained following a search warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Court.
Jeffcoat was charged with "two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, third offense felony DUI, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and failure to have headlights on when required".
He is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,650 bond.