smyrna

Photo: Smyrna Police

SMYRNA, Del.- A Smyrna man has been arrested on several charges following a traffic stop overnight Saturday. 

Milford Police say they pulled over 44-year-old Bernard H. Williams Jr., on North DuPont Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., after police saw him going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say they found about 4 grams of cocaine, a loaded .40 cal handgun, a fixed baton, and an undisclosed amount of money was seized.  

Williams has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited
  • Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited
  • Two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
  • 4th Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Two counts of Fail to Remain Within a Single Lane
  • Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way Road
  • Stop, Park, or Leave Standing any Vehicle Upon a Roadway 

Williams Jr. was taken to the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $60,540.00 secured.  

Williams was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on February 24th, for a Preliminary Hearing.  