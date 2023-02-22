SMYRNA, Del.- A Smyrna man has been arrested on several charges following a traffic stop overnight Saturday.
Milford Police say they pulled over 44-year-old Bernard H. Williams Jr., on North DuPont Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., after police saw him going southbound in the northbound lanes.
Investigators say they found about 4 grams of cocaine, a loaded .40 cal handgun, a fixed baton, and an undisclosed amount of money was seized.
Williams has been charged with:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited
- Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited
- Two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- 4th Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Fail to Remain Within a Single Lane
- Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way Road
- Stop, Park, or Leave Standing any Vehicle Upon a Roadway
Williams Jr. was taken to the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $60,540.00 secured.
Williams was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on February 24th, for a Preliminary Hearing.