SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the indictment of a 25-year-old Smyrna man in connection to the alleged murder of a woman in Wilmington that has remained a cold case for years.
According to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, four men have been charged in connection to the 2022 fatal shooting of Carrie Mondell. Prosecutors say Mondell was an innocent bystander struck by a bullet as she was leaving work on August 16, 2022.
Jennings said Neiamjha Rollins, 18, Nyair Small, 25, Daeshawn Shields, 24, all of Wilmington, and Phillip Harris, 25, of Smyrna, were charged with Mondell’s death. The new indictment is in addition to a previous indictment connected to the murders of three other people.
Jennings said the four were part of a Wilmington-area gang dubbed “Exit 4” or “The Mag.” Between January 2020 and December 2024, Jennings says members of the gang allegedly murdered at least four victims including Mondell. They are also accused of a slew of other charges, including attempted murder, robberies, and gun charges.
“Carrie Mondell’s family has experienced unimaginable shock, grief, and loss – not just on August 16, 2022, but on every day that has followed it,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “This indictment represents a step towards granting them the justice that they deserve. I am profoundly grateful to our team and to the officers of Wilmington PD, who worked tirelessly to crack this case and to hold these defendants accountable for Carrie, Latahesia, Khalil and Kwamir’s murders.”
With the re-indictment, Phillip Harris is now charged with the following:
-Receiving Stolen Property
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree
-Murder 1st Degree
-Attempted Murder 1st Degree (x11)
-Conspiracy 1st Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (x12)