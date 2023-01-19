Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt through early Friday morning, then northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kts Friday morning into the afternoon. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&