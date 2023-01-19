SMYRNA, Del.-Smyrna Police say that have located and arrested a man wanted on weapons charges from the Philadelphia Police Department.
Smyrna Police detective reported being contacted by members of the Philadelphia Police Department Criminal Intelligence Task Force, who advised that they believed a wanted felon they were looking for may be in Smyrna. An investigation led to investigators setting up surveillance in the Hickory Hollow neighborhood of Smyrna where detectives confirmed that the suspect, Yasmir Stevens-Reddy, 20, was at a residence in the unit block of Zelkova Road. Stevens-Reddy was wanted on numerous weapons charges stemming from a shooting incident in the city of Philadelphia.
The Smyrna PD SWAT team with the assistance of the Dover Police Department and the Kent County Paramedics responded to the residence and executed a search warrant for Stevens-Reddy. Officers took him into custody without incident.
He was presented as an Out of State fugitive on his Philadelphia PD warrants to JP Court #2 via video phone. He was subsequently transported to SCI without bail pending an extradition hearing.