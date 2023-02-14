SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives have identified the father and son who died in an apparent murder-suicide incident.
On Feb. 6, Smyrna police found two dead men in a home in the 2000 block of Providence Drive while conducting a welfare check.
Detectives have now identified the victims as 63-year-old Anthony Smith of Smyrna and his teenage son. Police believe that Smith shot his son twice in the upper extremities with a handgun, before turning the weapon on himself and committing suicide.
Smyrna police are still looking for a motive in this incident. Police will not release any more identifying details about the teenage victim out of respect for his family.