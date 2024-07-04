SMRYNA, DE - Detectives released images of three shooting suspects in connection to the incident.
Smyrna Police say the shooting happened on July 3, around 8 p.m., at George Wright Municipal Park. Officers say they responded to an anonymous call about gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers reportedly located shell casings from 3 separate firearms in the parking lot. Police say all bystanders on the scene stated they did not witness anything or were uncooperative.
Detectives released low resolution images of 3 separate suspects, who police believe all fired shots during the incident. Police say no one is believed to have been struck by gunfire during the incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department Sgt. M Carrigan at 302-653-9217. Smyrna Police say you may remain anonymous.