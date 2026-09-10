SMYRNA, Del. - Questions about Flock license plate readers are gaining attention in Smyrna, with some residents raising concerns about privacy and questioning the purpose of the cameras.
Flock cameras use automated license plate recognition technology to capture information about vehicles passing by, including license plates, the time and location of the vehicle and other identifying details.
The technology can be used to help law enforcement locate vehicles connected to criminal investigations.
But some Smyrna residents say they are uncomfortable with the cameras and want to know more about how the technology is being used.
"The whole invasion of privacy thing, like I understand having cameras for speed and things like that. But what is the purpose of a flock camera? Like, I just don't understand it," resident Chara Farley said.
The issue came up during the Smyrna Mayor and Council meeting Tuesday night.
A resident asked Smyrna Police Chief whether the town has Flock cameras.
The chief initially answered no, but then clarified that the state operates Flock cameras located within Smyrna.
The cameras are not operated or maintained by the Smyrna Police Department, according to the chief. He also said Smyrna Police have not taken advantage of the system.
That distinction is raising additional questions among some residents about who controls the cameras and who can access the information they collect.
Another Smyrna resident said she understands why police might want the technology to help locate people faster, but questioned its purpose if it is not controlled by local police.
Community members also said they believe residents should have a voice in decisions involving surveillance technology.
"I know we're evolving and it's technology, but I feel like the people should have a say in a lot of things that are happening," Farley said.
The Flock cameras in Smyrna are operated by the state. Smyrna officials say the town's police department does not operate the program.
WBOC is working to learn more about how many state-operated Flock cameras are located in Smyrna and which agencies have access to the information collected.